Hordes of people turned out to view what was the first total solar eclipse to take place across the United States for almost 100 years.
Kicking off around 6PM GMT, the total eclipse moved from the east coast state of Oregon to the west coast state of South Carolina.
While the totality itself lasts just a few minutes, the vast coverage over 14 states meant that millions had the potential to see it with millions more travelling from the wider United States just to get a view.
JASON REDMOND / Reuters
People watch the solar eclipse during the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience at Madras High School in Madras, Oregon, U.S. August 21, 2017.
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
A multiple exposure image shows the solar eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, U.S. August 21, 2017.
NASA NASA / Reuters
The umbra, the moon's shadow, over the United States from space is seen from the International Space Station from outer space, August 21, 2017.
Christian Hartmann / Reuters
The lighthouse of Eckmuehl is seen in silhouette at sunset during a partial solar eclipse, as the moon passes in front of the sun, in Penmarc'h, in Brittany, France, August 21, 2017.
Mike Blake / Reuters
Solar Eclipse in Depoe Bay, Oregon, U.S. August 21, 2017.
NASA
Mike Blake / Reuters
Solar Eclipse in Depoe Bay, Oregon, U.S. August 21, 2017.
Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images
Cities directly located along the line of totality have seen an influx of tourists and eclipse viewers.
Hopkinsville, Kentucky saw its population rise from 30,000 to over 100,000 in just a few days.
Meanwhile on the east coast, Madras, Oregon suffered an even greater strain as the small town which normally a population of just 7,000 also saw its numbers rise to well over 100,000 people.
For the scientific community, the eclipse was a rare opportunity to both study the event and drum up interest in the work they do every single day.
Neil deGrasse Tyson went a step further suggesting that the event was a rare chance for the country to come together during what has been a deeply unsettling year.
NASA’s impressive livestream coverage as well as its comprehensive website dedicated to the event allowed every visitor to both witness the phenomenon from around the globe while also learning about the science that will take place as well.
While most saw this as a chance to simply witness a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon, others saw this as a spiritual moment.
Bryan Fischer, host of a Christian radio show in the US, even went as far as to claim that the eclipse is a sign of the work of satan.
“This is a metaphor, or a sign, of the work of the Prince of Darkness in obscuring the light of God’s truth,” he wrote on Facebook, adding, “Satan, and those who unwittingly serve as his accomplices by resisting the public acknowledgement of God and seeking to repress the expression of Christian faith in our land, are bringing on us a dark night of the national soul.”
Not one to allow the mention of satan without adding comment, the actual Church of Satan then tweeted this:
What is a total solar eclipse?
A total solar eclipse takes place when the Moon’s orbit places it directly between the Earth and the Sun.
This is different to a lunar eclipse which takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon.
A solar eclipse creates two large shadows: The umbra and the penumbra.
As it reaches Earth the umbra will get smaller, creating a dark spot, this is the total solar eclipse. The penumbra on the other hand gets larger, covering huge swathes of the planet with a partial solar eclipse.
The last total solar eclipse took place in Indonesia in 2016, you can see the stunning photos from that event here:
AP
A total solar eclipse is seen in Belitung, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. A total solar eclipse was witnessed along a narrow path that stretched across Indonesia while in other parts of Asia a partial eclipse was visible. (AP Photo)
Irmansyah/AP
A total solar eclipse is seen in Luwuk, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. A total solar eclipse was witnessed along a narrow path that stretched across Indonesia while in other parts of Asia a partial eclipse was visible. (AP Photo/Irmansyah)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A partial solar eclipse occurs Wednesday, March 9, 2016 as seen from Quezon city, north of Manila, Philippines. A total solar eclipse was witnessed along a narrow path that stretched across Indonesia while in other parts of Asia a partial eclipse was visible. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The moon is obscuring part of the sun during a solar eclipse in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Pacific Press via Getty Images
DONGGALA, CENTRAL SULAWESI, INDONESIA - 2016/03/09: A view of the partial solar eclipse captured from Donggala. The total eclipse starts over the Indian Ocean, made landfall across Indonesia, including Sumatra, Borneo, and Sulawesi, Teluk Tomini and Halmahera in the Moluccas and then headed out over the north Pacific Ocean, to ended near the Hawaiian islands. (Photo by Bambang Prastowo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Pacific Press via Getty Images
Pacific Press via Getty Images
DONGGALA, CENTRAL SULAWESI, INDONESIA - 2016/03/09: A view of the total solar eclipse captured from Donggala. The total eclipse starts over the Indian Ocean, made landfall across Indonesia, including Sumatra, Borneo, and Sulawesi, Teluk Tomini and Halmahera in the Moluccas and then headed out over the north Pacific Ocean, to ended near the Hawaiian islands. (Photo by Bambang Prastowo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SONNY TUMBELAKA via Getty Images
The picture shows a total solar eclipse in Jimbaran on Bali island on March 9, 2016.
Pacific Press via Getty Images
NAKHON PATHOM, THAILAND - 2016/03/09: View of the solar eclipse around The Phra Sri thotphon President sakya phutthamonthon suthat at Office of National Buddhism in Nakhon Pathom. The phenomenon occurs when the moon laterally passes in front of the sun. (Photo by Vichan Poti/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Pacific Press via Getty Images
Pacific Press via Getty Images
Pacific Press via Getty Images
Pacific Press via Getty Images
SONNY TUMBELAKA via Getty Images
The picture shows a total solar eclipse in Jimbaran on Bali island on March 9, 2016.
Bullit Marquez/AP
Bullit Marquez/AP
Heng Sinith/AP
Firdia Lisnawati/AP
A partial solar eclipse is seen at Serangan village in Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. People gazed at the sky in wonder and cheered while others knelt in prayer as a total eclipse of the sun unfolded over Indonesia on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)