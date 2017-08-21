Hordes of people turned out to view what was the first total solar eclipse to take place across the United States for almost 100 years. Kicking off around 6PM GMT, the total eclipse moved from the east coast state of Oregon to the west coast state of South Carolina.

While the totality itself lasts just a few minutes, the vast coverage over 14 states meant that millions had the potential to see it with millions more travelling from the wider United States just to get a view.

JASON REDMOND / Reuters People watch the solar eclipse during the Lowell Observatory Solar Eclipse Experience at Madras High School in Madras, Oregon, U.S. August 21, 2017.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters A multiple exposure image shows the solar eclipse as it creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, U.S. August 21, 2017.

NASA NASA / Reuters The umbra, the moon's shadow, over the United States from space is seen from the International Space Station from outer space, August 21, 2017.

Christian Hartmann / Reuters The lighthouse of Eckmuehl is seen in silhouette at sunset during a partial solar eclipse, as the moon passes in front of the sun, in Penmarc'h, in Brittany, France, August 21, 2017.

Mike Blake / Reuters Solar Eclipse in Depoe Bay, Oregon, U.S. August 21, 2017.

This is really cool! And the temperature feels like it is dropping!!! #Eclipse2017 10 minutes out!! pic.twitter.com/i3qhW3hWFH — Gregory H. Johnson (@Astro_Box) August 21, 2017

Cities directly located along the line of totality have seen an influx of tourists and eclipse viewers.

Boston Globe via Getty Images Locals in Hopkinsville have already moved to makeshift campgrounds in order to get the best view.

Hopkinsville, Kentucky saw its population rise from 30,000 to over 100,000 in just a few days. Meanwhile on the east coast, Madras, Oregon suffered an even greater strain as the small town which normally a population of just 7,000 also saw its numbers rise to well over 100,000 people.

JASON REDMOND / Reuters A woman looks through a telescope on the football field at Madras High School the evening before a solar eclipse in Madras, Oregon.

For the scientific community, the eclipse was a rare opportunity to both study the event and drum up interest in the work they do every single day.

HA HA HA I’ve blocked the Sun! Make way for the Moon. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/nZCoqBlSTe — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 21, 2017

Neil deGrasse Tyson went a step further suggesting that the event was a rare chance for the country to come together during what has been a deeply unsettling year.

The divided United States of America will unite today, sharing a cosmic event predicted by the methods and tools of science. pic.twitter.com/Q3lNrDLABA — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 21, 2017

The #solareclipse is upon us. I hope this day reminds us that we share a common origin in the stars & that we're citizens of the same planet pic.twitter.com/IBp1fSmoNS — Bill Nye (@BillNye) August 21, 2017

NASA’s impressive livestream coverage as well as its comprehensive website dedicated to the event allowed every visitor to both witness the phenomenon from around the globe while also learning about the science that will take place as well. While most saw this as a chance to simply witness a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon, others saw this as a spiritual moment.

Scott Olson via Getty Images Sinking Fork Baptist Church displays a message related to the upcoming solar eclipse to motorist who pass by on the highway.

Bryan Fischer, host of a Christian radio show in the US, even went as far as to claim that the eclipse is a sign of the work of satan. “This is a metaphor, or a sign, of the work of the Prince of Darkness in obscuring the light of God’s truth,” he wrote on Facebook, adding, “Satan, and those who unwittingly serve as his accomplices by resisting the public acknowledgement of God and seeking to repress the expression of Christian faith in our land, are bringing on us a dark night of the national soul.” Not one to allow the mention of satan without adding comment, the actual Church of Satan then tweeted this:

Yes, let's get the word out that Christians like yourself see Satan in nature and science. 👌 https://t.co/yKfe71OkCy — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) August 20, 2017

What is a total solar eclipse? A total solar eclipse takes place when the Moon’s orbit places it directly between the Earth and the Sun. This is different to a lunar eclipse which takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon.

Tomorrow marks the 1st total solar #eclipse in the contiguous US since 1979. Why don't solar eclipses happen with each new Moon? pic.twitter.com/THqLkW88ke — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) August 21, 2017

A solar eclipse creates two large shadows: The umbra and the penumbra. As it reaches Earth the umbra will get smaller, creating a dark spot, this is the total solar eclipse. The penumbra on the other hand gets larger, covering huge swathes of the planet with a partial solar eclipse. The last total solar eclipse took place in Indonesia in 2016, you can see the stunning photos from that event here: