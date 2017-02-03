A guy who travelled Australia alone has shared a series of photos of the places he visited on his trip - and he looks absolutely miserable in all of them.
Imgur user Boedith posted the travel snaps online with the caption: “I travelled Australia alone. It was terrible.”
The man, from Europe, is pictured in popular tourist traps looking deeply unhappy about his choice of destination.
His captions are equally brutal.
The deadpan tourist was snapped in front of Bondi Beach and remarked that it was “not at all like on TV”.
He said Melbourne was “just buildings” and the view from Great Ocean Road was “just some stupid rocks”.
Meanwhile he noted that the most famous ship in Queensland “couldn’t even sail” - and looked deeply annoyed about it.
During his trip to the zoo, he added that koalas just “sleep all the time” so there’s no point in displaying them.
We think he might be Karl Pilkington’s long-lost brother.
Click through the slideshow below to see all of his photos.
The man’s hilariously grumpy photos have so far been viewed more than 620,000 times.
He later revealed that he was joking and his trip was “of course, fantastic!”.