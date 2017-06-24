Communities and Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid has said the Government will help local authorities with funding for any action they do take.

Javid told Sky News there would have to be a long-term review of safety regulations, stating: “That has to happen. In a country like ours, one of the richest countries in the world, in the 21st century, these kind of things absolutely should not be happening.”

Birmingham City Council leader John Clancy told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme: “This is actually a national emergency. The Government needs to accept it’s a national emergency and it needs to focus on this.

“As each day has gone by since this crisis started, there seems to be less clarity. There is a collective national trauma at the moment and people up and down the country go to bed afraid.”

Meanwhile, the manufacturer of the insulation used to clad Grenfell Tower has reportedly said they will stop using the product on high-rise buildings.

Celotex, which makes the RS5000 insulation boards in the tower’s rainscreen cladding, said no building over 18m tall would be fitted with the material.