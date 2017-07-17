Grenfell Survivors Offered 'Budget Hotels' As Ministers Accused Of Housing 'Lie'

Grenfell Tower survivors are staying in “budget hotels” as ministers stand accused of failing to offer them decent housing. Hammersmith MP Andy Slaughter has accused the Government of a “lie” on its housing offer to victims as cheap hotels in his constituency were “being booked by the month” for Grenfell families. Taking questions in Westminster, Sajid Javid confirmed that of 220 households affected by the blaze, 169 have been offered temporary homes. But the Communities Secretary admitted just 30 of those families had taken up the offer and fewer still - nine - have actually moved in, leading MPs to question how many homes were “unsuitable”.

Empics Entertainment Grenfell tower in North Kensington

Slaughter called on the Government to force Kensington and Chelsea council to use the £274m it has in reserves to invest in social homes. “A growing number of Grenfell survivors are being placed in budget hotels in my constituency as the central London hotels fill up for the tourist season,” he said. “Despite these being unsuitable for long stays, especially for young families, they are being booked by the month. This gives the lie to the fact that the Government has suitable accommodation ready; not temporary, not unsuitable accommodation, permanent accommodation. “Will the Secretary of State ask Kensington and Chelsea to take some of the £274m it has on its balance sheet and go and buy a couple of hundred homes and make sure these people have decent housing?” It comes more than a month after the fire claimed the lives of more than 80 people and after ministers pledged all survivors would be housed within three weeks.

Jack Taylor via Getty Images Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire with MP for Kensington, Emma Dent Coad