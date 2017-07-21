TOWIE's Gemma Collins Breaks The Internet With Her Avant-Garde Style At ITV's Summer Party

Gemma Collins opted for a very avant-garde style for ITV’s summer party, featuring extreme shoulder-pads.

Collins, who stars in the reality TV show ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, wore a light brown ruched dress with oversized shoulder pads and chainmail detailing for the annual celebration in London on Thursday 20 July.

Pairing the dress with metallic stiletto heels and clutch, the ensemble would have fitted right in at this year’s 69th Met Gala in New York, celebrating the designer Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star shared a few snaps of herself before heading off to the party.

“Rocking my inner Lady Gaga tonight,” she wrote.