    21/07/2017 11:08 BST

    TOWIE's Gemma Collins Breaks The Internet With Her Avant-Garde Style At ITV's Summer Party

    She channelled Lady Gaga for the evening 💫

    Gemma Collins opted for a very avant-garde style for ITV’s summer party, featuring extreme shoulder-pads.

    Collins, who stars in the reality TV show ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, wore a light brown ruched dress with oversized shoulder pads and chainmail detailing for the annual celebration in London on Thursday 20 July. 

    Pairing the dress with metallic stiletto heels and clutch, the ensemble would have fitted right in at this year’s 69th Met Gala in New York, celebrating the designer Rei Kawakubo and Comme des Garçons

    Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star shared a few snaps of herself before heading off to the party.

    “Rocking my inner Lady Gaga tonight,” she wrote.  

    Snaps of Collins bold outfit were shared by a lot of people on Instagram.

    The dress was made by London-based designer, Gerda Truubon who specialises in bespoke designs.

    Trubbon also shared a snap on Instagram of her creation: 

