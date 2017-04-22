James ‘Arg’ Argent has taken to Twitter to reassure fans that he will definitely be back on ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, following a stint in rehab in Thailand.
The reality TV star recently returned to the UK following a three-month break from the show, and he’s now spoken out, after reports claiming ITV had sacked him.
“I definitely haven’t been axed & I’m incredibly grateful to my @OnlyWayIsEssex @ITVBe Family’s who have continued to support me! #BeBackSoon,” he wrote on Twitter.
A spokesperson for the show adds (via the Mirror): “We are pleased that James is home and that he’s made such positive progress, however we have mutually agreed that he should take some further time before he returns to ‘TOWIE’ fully.”
Arg checked himself into rehab earlier this year, and has posted a series of updates on social media during his time there.
The star, who is one of the last remaining “original” ‘TOWIE’ cast members on the programme, has been embracing a healthier lifestyle, becoming more active and overhauling his diet.