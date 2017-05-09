‘TOWIE’ Star James Argent Looks Healthy And Happy Following 10-Week Rehab Stay

James Argent looks healthy, happy and noticeably slimmer in a new photo he has shared with fans. The ‘TOWIE’ star posed with his friend and former co-star Joey Essex in the Instagram snap. He captioned the pic: “Always laughter & Banter with us two together!!!”

Always laughter & Banter with us too together!!! Congratulations @joeyessex @dafdae_ I want some freebies haha #proud x A post shared by James "Arg" Argent (@real_arg) on May 5, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The star is the only original member of the reality series and has appeared on the show for the last seven years. He even refers to himself as ‘The Ian Beale of TOWIE’, in a nod to the veteran EastEnders character, played by Adam Woodyatt. James recently took to Twitter to reassure fans that he will definitely be back on ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ He told fans: “I definitely haven’t been axed & I’m incredibly grateful to my @OnlyWayIsEssex @ITVBe Family’s who have continued to support me! #BeBackSoon.”

I definitely haven't been axed & I'm incredibly grateful to my @OnlyWayIsEssex @ITVBe Family's who have continued to support me! #BeBackSoon — James Argent (@RealJamesArgent) April 21, 2017

A ‘TOWIE’ spokeswoman said: “We are pleased that James is home and that he’s made such positive progress, however we have mutually agreed that he should take some further time before he returns to TOWIE fully.”