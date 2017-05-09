‘TOWIE’ Star James Argent Looks Healthy And Happy Following 10-Week Rehab Stay

James Argent looks healthy, happy and noticeably slimmer in a new photo he has shared with fans.
The ‘TOWIE’ star posed with his friend and former co-star Joey Essex in the Instagram snap.
He captioned the pic: “Always laughter & Banter with us two together!!!”
Arg has been absent from the latest series of ‘TOWIE’ while undergoing treatment at a rehab centre in Thailand.
The 29-year-old checked into the facility back in February and is now back home, but isn’t expected to make an immediate return to the Essex-based show.
A source told The Sun: “Arg loves Towie and was hoping he would make a cameo in the final few episodes of the series.
“But bosses believe after a lengthy stint in a rehab, being rushed back into the fold would not be in the best interests of Arg and other cast members.
“He was also told a full-time return is unlikely, unless there was a dramatic improvement in his lifestyle.”
The star is the only original member of the reality series and has appeared on the show for the last seven years.
He even refers to himself as ‘The Ian Beale of TOWIE’, in a nod to the veteran EastEnders character, played by Adam Woodyatt.
James recently took to Twitter to reassure fans that he will definitely be back on ‘The Only Way Is Essex’
He told fans: “I definitely haven’t been axed & I’m incredibly grateful to my @OnlyWayIsEssex @ITVBe Family’s who have continued to support me! #BeBackSoon.”
A ‘TOWIE’ spokeswoman said: “We are pleased that James is home and that he’s made such positive progress, however we have mutually agreed that he should take some further time before he returns to TOWIE fully.”