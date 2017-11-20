Towns that voted Leave are at risk of losing out most during and after Brexit, Labour MPs have warned.

New research has revealed cities are growing at twice the rate of towns and economic growth plans are heavily geared towards larger metropolitan areas.

Labour MPs say more must be done to boost smaller economies and a new think tank - Centre For Towns - has been set up to tackle the most pressing issues, spearheaded by Wigan MP Lisa Nandy.

Ahead of the organisation’s official launch on Monday, former Labour leadership contender Yvette Cooper said stark differences between towns in her Yorkshire constituency and nearby cities highlight the need for more government support.

Blogging for HuffPost UK, she said: “The current wave of economic and technological change is being kinder to cities than towns.

“New service jobs increase in the cities; old manufacturing jobs decline in the towns. Shiny new shopping centres drive city centre regeneration; small town markets, shops and banks close or move online.