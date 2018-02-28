It has been announced that toy retailer Toys ‘R’ Us has fallen into administration, putting 3,200 jobs at risk across the UK.
Administrators have been appointed to the store to begin “an orderly wind-down” following the repeated failure to find a buyer.
All 105 stores will remain open till further notice, but this news hasn’t done much to comfort Brits, who are nostalgic for their favourite childhood store.
People on Twitter shared stories from their childhood in the eighties and nineties.
And some memories from more recent years.
Others were getting nostalgic about the memorable theme tune, and the mascot Geoffrey the giraffe.
It even lead some to bemoan the state of Britain today.
Joint administrator Simon Thomas told the BBC, Toys ‘R’ Us is still hoping to secure a buyer: “We will make every effort to secure a buyer for all or part of the business.”