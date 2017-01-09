6 Reasons Why Tracee Ellis Ross Is The Female Hero We All Need In 2017

As she’s a bigger star in the US, you might not be familiar with her work, but 2017 is going to be a big year for Tracee Ellis Ross, our latest female crush.

Using her public platform to discuss everything from feminism to fitness, and not forgetting her adoration for the FLOTUS, Michelle Obama, Ross is so much more than the daughter of Diana. (Yes, that Diana). 1. Ross is the first black woman to win a Golden Globe for ‘Actress In A Comedy Series’ since 1983.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

The last time a black woman won this award was 34 years ago when Debbie Allen took home the gong.

Ross, who stars in ‘Black-ish’, dedicated her acceptance speech on Sunday night to ‘women of colour’, saying: “This is for all the women, women of colour, and colourful people, whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important.” 2. Her mum is Diana Ross.

My mama at the @GoldenGlobes in 1973 with Michael Jackson. So excited to be attending for the first time this year! #blackish #GoldenGlobes #FBF A photo posted by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Jan 6, 2017 at 8:31am PST

Which is pretty damn cool if you ask us. 3. Ross describes herself as a ‘proud feminist’.

The 44-year-old doesn’t believe that women’s power comes from trying to emulate men: “I personally have no interest in being a man. I am owning my femininity as a woman and my power in that.”

“[Feminism] means you believe in the equality for everyone. If you look back at what I believe and what I stand for, I am certainly a proud feminist,” Ross told Marie Claire. 4. Ross actively supports black women in the fashion industry.

Loving all the #BlackGirlMagic on the newsstands this week!! @LupitaNyongo u are simply divine on the cover of @ELLEUSA! A photo posted by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Oct 13, 2016 at 9:48am PDT

The actress, who has 2.9 million Instagram followers, uses her platform to support other black women appearing on magazine covers.

Given only 29% of front pages featured non-white models in 2016, according to the annual diversity report, Ross is throwing light on an important issue for the coming year. 5. Ross preaches about women using fitness to become strong not skinny.

I think I'm working literally EVERY single muscle group on this one! #FitnessFriday A video posted by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Jul 29, 2016 at 3:39pm PDT

In general the fitness industry seems to be waving goodbye to restrictive diets, calorie counting and being thin as a badge of honour. Instead favouring strength.

Hopefully the next 12 months will bring more of the same, but in the meantime we want to see women talking muscles (and pies). 6. She is a huge fan of Michelle Obama.

Just another example of what an incredible First Lady @MichelleObama has been. I will miss her so much. https://t.co/Ksl4GN3BK3 — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) January 7, 2017

And with the Obamas leaving the White House, we’re all going to be feeling a little teary-eyed. Pass us the tissues Tracee?