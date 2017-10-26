Tracy Brabin's Rocky The Labrador Wins Westminster Dog Of The Year Contest

The Labour Party swept to victory in the most important political battle of 2017 - the Westminster Dog Of The Year contest.

Tracy Brabin and her chocolate labrador, Rocky, took the crown at the Kennel Club and Dogs Trust-organised event on Thursday.

The duo beat tough competition from Taunton MP Rebecca Pow and rescue dog Bonnie, who came second, and women and equalities committee chair Maria Miller, who finished third with cockapoo Ted.

Brabin, who represents Batley and Spen, said seven-year-old Rocky is a “wonder dog”, who has been in her family since he was a puppy.

“He’s absolutely adorable,” she added.

“I am delighted to have won. He had such a fantastic day, meeting all the other ‘paw-litical’ candidates and I’m really thrilled that he managed to wag his way to victory. I am very proud that he has been part of an event that promotes responsible dog ownership.”