Train passengers have been warned to plan their journeys home for Christmas early this year, with some routes set to be “heavily affected” after Network Rail announced more than 250 sets of festive engineering works.

London Paddington station will be closed for four days from Christmas Eve due to the improvement scheme, while Great Western Railway is advising passengers to complete any festive trips by December 23.

Routes across London, Essex, Glasgow, Lancashire, Kent and East Sussex are also set to be shut, with rail replacement buses to be used on many of the disrupted lines.

But Network Rail said that despite the fact that 50% more work will be carried out this year compared to Christmas 2016, 95% of the network will remain unaffected.

According to the company - which owns most of the rail network in England, Scotland and Wales - the Christmas programme will result in thousands of new services and trains for passengers in 2018.