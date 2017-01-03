Furious commuters are planning protests over the annual train fare price rise - and it has been revealed that millions have already had to drastically change their lives because of fare costs.

An average rise of 2.3% - the highest since January 2014 - has come into effect with the start of 2017.

Figures vary between operators, with fares on Virgin Trains East Coast services up by 4.9%, while Southern and Gatwick Express trains will rise by an average of 1.8%.

According to research by Sainsbury’s Bank , many commuters have already had to make changes to their lifestyle because of the rising cost of travelling to work by train, from moving home to quitting their job:

“The whole fares system is completely unfair and it’s high time the government overhauled it.”

She said: “Many experienced a less frequent and more overcrowded service last year, and now they are required to pay more for the same this year.

The increase was branded “another kick in the teeth for long-suffering rail passengers” by Lianna Etkind, of the Campaign for Better Transport, according to the Press Association.

Campaigners Action For Rail have called for a day of protest over the fare increase, with the trade-union backed group organising demonstrations at more than 100 train stations throughout Tuesday, including in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

616,068 people said they had changed jobs Thomas Barwick via Getty Images They survey found more than 600,000 people changed their jobs because of rising rail fares, with 487,721 saying they would consider doing this over the next 36 months.

231,026 people gave up work completely Jan Stromme via Getty Images A further 77,009 said they would consider doing so because of increasing ticket prices.

590,399 People moved house Martin Barraud via Getty Images People said they moved home so they could be closer to the office. A further 359,373 people said they would consider doing this over the next two years.

487,721 people worked additional hours or overtime Atsushi Sakai via Getty Images Survey respondents said they had to do this to cover the cost of their train fare, while 179,687 said they would consider this over the next 24 months.

641,738 people worked from home more Tooga via Getty Images People said they were already working from home more because of rail fare increases and 564,729 said they were considering doing so over the next two years.

1.30 million started to walk, jog or cycle to work Alex Segre via Getty Images Finding an alternative way to travel to work to avoid paying so much appeared to be a popular solution. A further 847,094 said they would considering doing so between now and 2019.