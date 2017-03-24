Trainee Doctors Sacked After Tweeting Pictures Of Amputated Foot

Two trainee doctors have been sacked after they posted a photograph of themselves holding an amputated foot on social media.
The women were dismissed from the IMSS clinic, part of Mexico’s national public healthcare system, and legal action is pending against them, Milenio reports.
The picture was captioned: “My first leg, Dad. Sorry if these images upset you,” though the account it was posted to has now been removed from Twitter.
One of the residents has been named as 24-year-old Carolina Dominguez Garcia.
Further pictures included one of the women holding part of another patient’s stomach lining.
The pictures were greeted with horror, with many people complaining about the insensitivity and lack of professional ethics in posting such images.
It was not clear who the body parts belonged to or if their families will also be taking legal action.
According to El Telecinco, a spokesman for the Institute for Mexican Social Security published a statement explaining such behaviours will not be tolerated and apologising to anyone affected by the incident.
It also reminded all residents to work ethically.