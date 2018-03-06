We Love... The sight of a pearly white sneaker underneath a sharp suit. Gone are the days when wearing black, cap toe Oxford shoes were considered mandatory for men in suits. Now, more and more trainers are being seen worn with a two-piece, regardless of occasion. The epitome of smart casual, the combo is perfect for the day-to-night transition or to modernise a traditionally stuffy look. Celebrity endorsement always helps to spearhead a trend. The trainer-and-suit-combo is championed by the likes of David Beckham, Tinie Tempah and Stormzy, who recently rocked the look at the BRIT awards.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Stormzy arrives at the BRIT Awards wearing a grey suit, bow tie and white trainers.

Why It Works: Not only do trainers win by a mile when it comes to practicality and comfort, but with the rise in luxury brands adopting the trend, it’s not hard to see why it has crept into the mainstream. With offers from veteran brands like Nike and Reiss to up-and-coming brands like Off-White and LIP, it’s safe to say the trainer has had an upgrade. A top tip: when it comes to wearing them with smart attire, opt for low-top ‘fashion’ trainers, rather than hard-core sports ones.

LIP. LIP's 'Dust' trainers in blue would go well with a dark tailored suit

Also Seen On: Tinie Tempah, who is a repeat trend-setter when it comes to trainers and suits, rocking it monochrome at London Fashion Week. SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW STYLE Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest CLOSE

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Follow Their Lead: But, while it’s all well and good to consider switching up your look for a slight nod to casual, where can you actually find appropriate trainers to go with a classic suit? While some guys are willing to splash for a snazzy pair of trainers (some price tags exceed £500), we’ve got a few slightly more affordable suggestions.

A post shared by ASOS Man (@asos_man) on Nov 19, 2017 at 7:35am PST