A trans man has written an emotional letter to his pre-transition self, in the hope it will help others on a similar journey.

In the video above, Jamie Raines reads a letter he wrote to the person he was back before he realised he was transgender.

He discusses how it was a very confusing time, as he knew he was different but couldn’t figure out why he felt so uncomfortable in his own skin.

“Pretty soon, you’re going to realise something big about yourself,” Raines said. “And it will change your life forever.”