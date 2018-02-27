Trans Model Munroe Bergdorf 'Thrilled' To Advise Labour MP On LGBT+ Issues

Transgender model and campaigner Munroe Bergdorf has been asked to informally advise a Labour shadow minister on LGBT+ issues. Announcing the move on Twitter, Bergdorf said she was “thrilled” to join a panel of advisers to shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler. The 29-year-old said she wanted to help Labour “form and push through fairer and more effective policy change”. Bergdorf was sacked by L’Oréal last year after amid a backlash over her comments about the “racial violence” of “all white people”. Helen Grant, a vice chair of the Conservative Party, said Butler should reconsider the appointment of Bergdorf given the comments. And the Labour Campaign for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Trans Rights (LGBT Labour), has voiced concerns about at the “unelected and undemocratic” new group which it said appeared to be duplicating its official work.

Thrilled to announce that I've been asked to be part of an LGBT+ advisory board for The Labour Party - To advise Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, Dawn Butler MP, on issues affecting the LGBT+ community... pic.twitter.com/v7Be0YtLtE — Munroe Bergdorf 🌹🌹 (@MunroeBergdorf) February 26, 2018

Bergdorf joined Corbyn and other LGBT+ activists at a reception in Parliament on Monday hosted by Butler. A spokesperson for Butler said: “Dawn is proud to stand with those challenging discrimination. Dawn will consult with the LGBT+ advisory group on a wide-range of LGBT+ issues.”

Delighted to host a reception in Parliament with @jeremycorbyn to celebrate #LGBTHM18. Pleased that the fantastic @LindaRiley8 and @AnthonyWatson have agreed to work with me to tackle the injustices facing the LGBT+ community and make sure society is truly equal for everyone pic.twitter.com/lKm2Di3K8d — (((Dawn Butler MP))) (@DawnButlerBrent) February 26, 2018