Transgender employees of the police service have spoken out about trans inclusion in the workplace, in order to encourage more welcoming environments in all industries. The video, created with the National Police LGBT+ Network, covers everything from a basic definition of what “transgender” means to how you should address someone if you’re not sure which pronoun they use. It follows research conducted earlier this year, which found that more than half of trans employees (53%) in the UK have felt the need to hide their trans status from employers.

My Genderation Police sergeant Gina

Members of Leicestershire Police came up with the film idea after seeing the widespread media coverage gender neutral police uniforms received earlier this year. They approached trans activists Fox Fisher and Owl, who run the not-for-profit trans awareness film company My Genderation, about bringing the project to life. “Given the history between the trans community and the police force, we realised that it was a sensitive matter,” the activists told HuffPost UK. “After giving it much consideration we came to the conclusion that this film would ultimately foster understanding about trans issues within the police and workplaces in general and have a positive effect and hopefully build some bridges. “This was an opportunity to work from within and hopefully create change.” The film features employees across multiple areas of police services, who share their own stories plus advice for creating trans inclusive workplaces. Police sergeant Gina provides tips on using pronouns in the workplace when unsure, saying: “If possible, ask somebody their preferred pronouns. ‘They’ or ‘them’ would work really well if you’re not sure.” Meanwhile Megan, who works as an equality officer within the probation service, explains the importance of not “outing” someone who is transgender to others if they have told you in confidence, or you have heard the information from someone else. “It’s actually a criminal offence in a professional capacity to tell somebody that somebody else is transgender,” Megan says in the film. “Some people transition and just want to live their life as quietly as anybody else in the gender that they know themselves to be, so by outing somebody, you could put a serious risk to their mental health, their physical health, and it might lead to something really, really serious.”

Megan