Trans Women Share Their Life Lessons To Offer Hope To Those In Transition

Gender transition can be an extremely difficult and isolating time. Not only is there uncertainty and fear, but blatant transphobia in the media (and all around) and few people, if any, to talk to.

But a group of trans women have lent their voices to a very important cause, reaching out to those going through transition so they don’t have to make the journey alone.

In today’s New Activist episode - released on Trans Day Of Remembrance, which honours the memories of those lost in anti-transgender violence - well-known trans women read essays from a new book ‘To My Trans Sisters’, which contains letters from 100 transgender women offering advice to girls at the start of their transitions.

Charlie Craggs, the books’ editor and star of HuffPost UK’s ‘New Activists’ series, explains to us: “The book is ‘what we wish we knew’... It contains letters from a plethora of inspiring trans women: from trailblazing politicians to celebrated entertainers, pioneering scientists to bestselling authors, and some straight-up trans icons too; women who have literally changed the world... I like to call it an encyclopaedia of trans excellence.”