A transgender teenager is suing his former school for discrimination, claiming they refused to allow him to wear a boy’s uniform. The 16-year-old said Hereford Cathedral School told him it was just a “phase” that he would grow out of when he informed them he no longer wanted to be addressed as a girl or wear girl’s clothes. The boy - who wants to remain anonymous - claims the West Midland school told him he was just “attention seeking”.

Cultura Exclusive/DUEL via Getty Images A transgender teenager is taking legal action against Hereford Cathedral School for discrimination

He and his family say he was effectively excluded by the school’s position and are now taking legal action against it. Transgender people are protected from discrimination by the 2010 Equalities Act, which requires organisations to treat trans people according to their acquired gender - the gender they have chosen to live as - except in “very restricted circumstances”. The teen’s mother told the BBC that the school’s treatment of her son was “appalling”. “They made my child out to be a freak and someone who would contaminate other students,” she said. She has now removed the boy from the school, saying it is “inadequately prepared” for the high level of support he needs. But the school has said the boy was removed before a final meeting about his needs had taken place.

Caiaimage/Sam Edwards via Getty Images The boy's mother says her son was effectively excluded by the way the school allegedly treated him