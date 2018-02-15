The three-parter reached its nail-biting conclusion on Wednesday (14 February) night, and while it looked as though the story was all wrapped up, it seems there could still be more to explore.

Adrian Lester has teased the possibility of a second series of ITV thriller ‘Trauma’ .

Speaking to Digital Spy, Adrian claimed writer Mike Bartlett - the man who also created ‘Doctor Foster’ - could be persuaded to write another series if the audience pushed for it.

“There could be another one...” he teased. “Although I think it was a designed as a one-off piece – if enough people push for it, Mike is such a great writer he could do a second series, or three.

“John [Simm, Adrian’s co-star] would be up for it, I would be up for it, for a second mini-run of ‘Trauma’.”

Adrian also floated the idea the series could return, but with a new cast focusing on a different story.