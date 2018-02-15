Adrian Lester has teased the possibility of a second series of ITV thriller ‘Trauma’.
The three-parter reached its nail-biting conclusion on Wednesday (14 February) night, and while it looked as though the story was all wrapped up, it seems there could still be more to explore.
Speaking to Digital Spy, Adrian claimed writer Mike Bartlett - the man who also created ‘Doctor Foster’ - could be persuaded to write another series if the audience pushed for it.
“There could be another one...” he teased. “Although I think it was a designed as a one-off piece – if enough people push for it, Mike is such a great writer he could do a second series, or three.
“John [Simm, Adrian’s co-star] would be up for it, I would be up for it, for a second mini-run of ‘Trauma’.”
Adrian also floated the idea the series could return, but with a new cast focusing on a different story.
He said: “Mike could do another series with ‘Trauma’, maybe another situation in a hospital with [a new cast] but he’s clever enough to create something.”
‘Trauma’ told the story of two fathers, Dan Bowker (John Simm) and Jon Allerton (Adrian Lester), whose lives collided when Dan’s 15 year-old son Alex was stabbed and tragically died in the trauma department attended by high-achieving consultant Jon.
Heartbroken and blaming Jon for Alex’s death, Dan went about avenging it, as viewers were forced to question whether Jon had made a mistake during surgery.
‘Trauma’ is available to watch in its entirety on the ITV Hub now.