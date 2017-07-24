A travel blogger is on his way to becoming incredibly popular after revealing he’ll trade his business or first class seats with other travellers if they spot him at the airport.
Gilbert Ott, who runs the God Save The Points travel blog, launched a challenge called ‘Catch Me If You Can’, which runs until December 2017.
The challenge will see Ott trade seats with travellers on the same flight as him - meaning he’ll end up in economy while some lucky so-and-so gets to nab his comfortable bed with Champers and food. Nice.
To get your hands on his fancy plane seat, you need to track Ott down in an airport - whether that’s the check-in counter, security lane, terminal, lounge or even boarding gate.
Then, if you’re on the same flight, he’ll switch seats with you - all you have to do is say “Gilbert, GodSaveThePoints. I want your seat” (or something like that).
Ott said he’ll be regularly updating a map of his travels on Twitter and he’ll also be dropping clues about where he’ll be travelling to next.
He explained: “If you can crack the code or just get purely lucky and happen to see me wandering aimlessly in an airport, you can have my seat.
“That’s right. I’ll happily trade my bed for whatever seat you have, even on long international flights.”
We have a feeling he’s going to regret this.