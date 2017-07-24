A travel blogger is on his way to becoming incredibly popular after revealing he’ll trade his business or first class seats with other travellers if they spot him at the airport.

Gilbert Ott, who runs the God Save The Points travel blog, launched a challenge called ‘Catch Me If You Can’, which runs until December 2017.

The challenge will see Ott trade seats with travellers on the same flight as him - meaning he’ll end up in economy while some lucky so-and-so gets to nab his comfortable bed with Champers and food. Nice.