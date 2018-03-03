Travellers On Stranded Trains Warned Against Trespassing On The Tracks

Frustrated travellers tempted to self-evacuate from trains stranded by the severe weather conditions have been warned to stay put by the British Transport Police (BTP).

Officers posted a warning on Twitter on Saturday urging passengers to stay on board where they were “far safer” after a number of occasions where people left trains that had ground to a halt in the icy conditions.

On Friday evening passengers stuck on a train near Lewisham station, south London, jumped onto the tracks, further disrupting Southeastern rail services.