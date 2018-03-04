Trekking Everest In My 60th Year Taught Me What A Tough Cookie I Am

With family and work there hadn’t been the opportunity to even identify my real passions so when my last child left for university in 2015 I planned a climb to Kilimanjaro with a like-minded mad friend as a distraction from the empty nest. We started serious trek training in the beautiful UK national parks and the outdoor bug got hold of me, so when the children became young adults and safely on their way, I decided to go for it. In 2016 I travelled around India and this included some white-water rafting in the upper Ganges. So, approaching my 60 th I felt prepared to tackle the ultimate trek, for me anyway.

My increased motivation comes from the realisation that I’m in the last 15 minutes of my life cycle and if that doesn’t focus the mind, nothing will. So, I want to do as much as possible whilst my body allows me to and having a serious goal also motivates me to maintain a good level of fitness.

I signed up with an adventure company originally for November 2017 but unforeseen plans resulted in a change to the February 2018 trip. I was told it might be colder in that month and the question I now regret asking is ‘How cold is colder?’ Having spent a few glacial nights in a tent towards the summit of Kilimanjaro I thought I would be fine, but nothing prepared me for the relentless daily trekking at sub-zero temperatures (-20) in an unforgiving environment.

My group of nine were all ages - from late 20s to 60 - and most of us suffered from the Khumbu cough, constantly streaming and bloody noses, lack of sleep or just exhaustion. I took consolation from observing other young people on the trail who appeared to be struggling so it wasn’t an age thing at all. High altitude can affect anyone no matter how fit you you are.

In a change to the schedule, we left Gorakshep on the edge of Everest at 4 am on Valentine’s Day for the final trek to base camp – I hadn’t been able to eat much for about three days so this called for much mental and physical effort. A few hours later, we reached base camp (5364m). During our brief celebration I noticed my fingertips were blue and my nose was starting to freeze. I was very proud of my achievement – but to be honest, it was a blessed relief to leave after a few minutes and start a full day’s descent to our next stop at Pheriche (4240m). Home was calling me!