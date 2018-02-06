The Elegant Trench Coats You'll Be Coveting This Year

Though spring is almost upon us, it’s not too late to invest in a great trench coat (if you don’t already have one).

Trench coats featured heavily on the Autumn/Winter catwalks during London Fashion Week, with brands like Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen leading the pack with their offerings. And the trend continued to... trend on the Spring/Summer 18 catwalks with McQueen; Valentino, Margiela and Céline showcasing takes on the classic style.

The highly practical outerwear is a great year round investment, as the typical lightness of its fabric makes it a great transitional piece, with an elegant aesthetic.

The classic trench is synonymous with the romanticism of the British Aesthetic and heritage brands like Aquascutum and Burberry have long adopted the look as one of their staples.