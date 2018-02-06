All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    06/02/2018 08:00 GMT

    The Elegant Trench Coats You'll Be Coveting This Year

    They were all over the fashion week catwalks.

    Though spring is almost upon us, it’s not too late to invest in a great trench coat (if you don’t already have one). 

    Trench coats featured heavily on the Autumn/Winter catwalks during London Fashion Week, with brands like Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen leading the pack with their offerings. And the trend continued to... trend on the Spring/Summer 18 catwalks with McQueen; Valentino, Margiela and Céline showcasing takes on the classic style.

    The highly practical outerwear is a great year round investment, as the typical lightness of its fabric makes it a great transitional piece, with an elegant aesthetic.

    The classic trench is synonymous with the romanticism of the British Aesthetic and heritage brands like Aquascutum and Burberry have long adopted the look as one of their staples.

    A post shared by Aquascutum (@aquascutum) on

    As much as we love a designer piece to cherish for generations to come, a high-street steal is just as valuable, especially if you’re on a limited budget.

    Here is a selection of stylish trench coats to covet in 2018. 

    • Topshop
      Topshop
      Batwing Trench Coat, size 6-16, £79.
    • H&M
      HM
      Double-Breasted Trench Coat, size 8-16, £119.99.
    • Zara
      zara
      Contrasting Trench Coat, size S-L, currently reduced to £29.99.
    • Simply Be
      Simply Be
      Waterfall Trench Jacket, size 10-32, £45.
    • Boohoo
      Boohoo
      Abigail Check Button Detail Trench Coat, size 8-14 £35.
    • Missguided
      Missguided
      Camel Short Belted Trench Coat, size 4-16, £45.
    • Thought
      Thought
      Rene Organic Cotton Trench Coat By Braintree, size L-XL, currently reduced to £49.
    • Simply Be
      Simply Be
      Violeta by Mango PVC Trench Coat, size 14-22, currently reduced to £71.
    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionshoppingLondon Fashion Weekcoats

    Conversations