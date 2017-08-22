They have been left destitute by husbands divorcing them through “triple talaq”, including by Skype and WhatsApp.

Muslim women have long argued that the law, which allows men to divorce their wives simply by uttering the word “talaq” three times, violates their right to equality.

A controversial Muslim quick divorce law has been ruled “unconstitutional” by India’s Supreme Court in a landmark victory for women.

Three of the five judges hearing a case questioning the legality of the law ruled it was unconstitutional, effectively ending its legal practice.

The court’s verdict was marred by confusion initially, with the senior judge, the chief justice of India, announcing that his opinion was to suspend the practice and ask the government to come up with a new law within six months.

He was overruled by the three judges who said it was unconstitutional.

“Finally I feel free today. I have the order that will liberate many Muslim women,” Shayara Bano, one of the women who brought the case, told Reuters after the ruling.