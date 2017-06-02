A creative 10-year-old made an impressive trophy for when his two-year-old brother is potty trained.

The creation was built on a black LEGO base to make it look like a trophy, with a white toilet on top.

And comically, the big brother built a yellow stream of urine going straight into the toilet to symbolise his brother being trained.

“So the two-year-old is potty training and this is what the 10-year-old comes up with: ‘It’s a trophy for when he is all trained’,” the parent wrote when sharing the photo on Reddit.