Four people died and 15 were injured when a lorry drove into a crowd of people in a Stockholm street, in what the country’s prime minister said was a terror attack.

The vehicle rammed into the crowd on Drottninggatan - a pedestrianised shopping area, prompting people to flee in panic, at around 2.55pm local time on Friday.

Nine of those injured were seriously hurt, emergency services said.

Police confirmed the death toll as it was announced an arrest had been made after a manhunt in the wake of the attack. Earlier they issued photos of a man they were seeking.