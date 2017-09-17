Donald Trump Retweets Meme Of Him Hitting Golf Ball At Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump has shared a tweet that included a GIF of him hitting a golf ball at Hillary Clinton and striking her on the head.

Clinton had been back on the Republican president’s Twitter feed in recent days as she promoted “What Happened,” her new book about the 2016 presidential election, with Trump resuming his campaign attack of “Crooked Hillary”.

The video, retweeted by several users, shows Trump on a golf course hitting a ball before segueing to the doctored shot of a golf ball hitting then-Secretary of State Clinton in the back as she is boarding a plane. The original video of Clinton, from 2011, does not show a golf ball.

“Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary,” the tweet read.