Trump Fan Who Salutes President's Cardboard Cutout Is Set Brilliantly To Eminem's 'Stan'

Meet Gene Huber, the unlikely star of Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Florida on Friday.
Huber, a car salesman from West Palm Beach, Florida, was hauled on stage by the US President after Trump pointed to him in the audience, saying he saw Huber earlier on the news talking about his love for the president.
The 47-year-old was invited onstage to speak to the crowd.
So how much does he love Trump?
In an interview with CNN afterwards, Huber revealed that he is so devoted to Trump he salutes and talks to a cardboard cutout of the one-time TV star every day.
“I’ve got a 6-foot cardboard box of President Trump in my house and I salute that every single day,” Huber told CNN’s Pamela Brown. “I tell him, ‘Mr. President, I pray for your safety today.’”
Here’s the interview ...
And in case you thought this was another bout of ‘fake news’ ...
... here’s Huber tweeting a photo of his cardboard pal in January.
And here’s the brilliant bit ...
Now someone has set the interview to the Eminem hit Stan, where the rapper essays what happens when a fan gets too obsessed. It syncs almost perfectly.