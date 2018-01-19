All Sections
    • NEWS
    19/01/2018 00:04 GMT

    11 Times Donald Trump's First Year As President Was Basically 'The Office'

    For Trump v Obama read Brent v Neil from the Swindon office.

    1. ‘He’s thrown a kettle over a pub. What have you ever done?’

    BBC
    Reuters

    Donald Trump’s then communications director Anthony Scaramucci says he’s been witness to his boss’s impressive feats, much like Gareth Keenan’s boast about Chris Finch’s unique skills on quiz night.

    2. ‘One of the cleverest blokes I know’ 

    BBC

    Trump has ‘one of the highest’ IQs, and so does ‘bloody good rep’ Chris Finch.

    3. ‘Pffft’

    BBC
    MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images

    Hat-tip @hrtbps

    4. ‘Monkey!’

    BBC
    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images

    Brent points to the toy monkey that appeared in adverts with comedian Jonny Vegas for the long forgotten ITV Digital channel. Trump points to the bust of Winston Churchill that has returned to the White House Oval Office. Hat-tip @PoliticalBrent.

    5. ‘I’ve been promoted, so ... every cloud.’ 

    Just minutes after telling the Slough office some of them will be sacked, David Brent said: “On a more positive note, the good news is, I’ve been promoted, so... every cloud.”

    BBC

    Just hours after sacking Scaramucci, President Trump tweeted:

    6. Tim looks to the camera

    Trump had a very long handshake with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe. and Abe’s glance to the camera at the end was pure Tim Canterbury.

    7. ‘Here he is, the fella that nicked my job’

    Trump and Obama met at the inauguration in much the same way as Brent returning to Wernham Hogg with Gareth in charge.

    8. ‘Put, “David Brent is refreshingly laid back for a man with such responsibility”.’

    BBC

    A source who definitely wasn’t departing White House adviser Steve Bannon speaks in fluent Brent-ese.

    9. ‘Will you apologise to Tim?’

    BBC
    Galmour

    Trump’s daughter Ivanka wanted Trump to apologise. Brent’s boss Jennifer wanted Brent to apologise. Both sort of did.

    10. ‘Who thinks Neil’s more of a laugh than me?’

    BBC
    WHGov

    Trump solicited the opinion of of 40,000 Boy Scouts at their annual Jamboree. Trump v Obama is effectively Brent v Neil from the Swindon office.

    11. ‘People say I’m the best boss.’

    BBC
    Vanity Fair

    Trump convened his first full Cabinet meeting after taking office and asked his new appointees to lavish praise on him, which presumably is precisely what Brent did too.

