Philip Hammond Attacks Donald Trump's Tax Cuts In Fresh Row Between UK And US

The UK has risked a fresh row with America after Chancellor Philip Hammond attacked Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

Hammond has sided with four other European treasury ministers to warn the US President’s massive tax overhaul could spark a trade war.

In a letter to US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, the Chancellor joined finance ministers from Germany, France, Italy and Spain to say they had “significant concerns” about three tax initiatives that could have “a major distortive impact on international trade”.

EU nations have long expressed fears the reforms might hurt world trade and European companies in particular if international agreements are flouted.

The letter warns World Trade Organisation rules and America’s own tax guidelines are being undermined by the plan.