Another Republican Senator has stepped forward to condemn Donald Trump, labelling the US President “dangerous to democracy” in a blistering take-down.

In a withering attack from the floor of the Senate, Jeff Flake, who represents Arizona, said it was “time for our complicity and accommodation to the unacceptable to end” and said Republicans would not “meekly accept such behaviour” if a Democrat was in the White House.

His tirade came hours after he joined fellow Republican Bob Corker in announcing he would not stand for office next year. Corker, too, unleashed a stinging rebuke earlier in the day - accusing Trump of “debasing” the US.