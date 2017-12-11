Trump’s Decision To Recognize Jerusalem As Israel’s Capital Is A Huge Mistake

President Trump made a senseless announcement on Wednesday and took it upon himself to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. He affirmed that his administration was making an unprecedented break away from their official 70 years United States policy, creating the global uproar which he obviously anticipated would happen.

Surprisingly, Trump has remained tight lipped over a number of pressing issues that have occurred in the world, but wants to announce his direct involvement in something that shouldn’t really even need his intervention. If Mr Trump wants any hope of peace in the Middle East this provocative action is certainly not the right way to go about it. Jerusalem is dear to both Palestine and Israel so why is it that it is unfairly recognised as only Israel’s capital?

Mr Trump doesn’t seem to care about the effects of his decision, nor does he care about breaking his own country’s policies of national security. With his reckless announcement, Trump has legitimised all illegal actions carried out by Israel, in addition to having no regard whatsoever to political policies that have been put in place for a reason.

Unsurprisingly, Benjamin Netanyahu was jumping for joy at the announcement, believing that they would be able to use their relationship with Trump to their advantage in building further settlements in Palestine. The rights of innocent civilians in Palestine are continually being violated by Israel, a fact known to many, but this decision will further give the green light for Israel to carry out additional human rights violations against the Palestinian people.

It will also mean more Palestinian land will be stolen for settlements and Palestinian civilians will have to bare the brunt of further rights being taken away, especially those living in Jerusalem. Mr Trump could have also have diminished chances of a two-state solution which has already been put on hold for too long.

CNN reported that, “Top Palestinian officials condemned US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, saying the decision would bolster extremists’ calls for holy wars and delegitimize the United States as an arbiter in the peace process”.

Many people feel that Trump can no longer play a part in the Middle East peace process after his disastrous decision which has spurred global reaction and is further aiding in restricting the rights of Palestinians.

Palestinians have a right to Jerusalem as much as Israel and the fact that a President claiming that he is trying to initiate peace and marking this decision as a “recognition of reality” is ridiculous. The only reality here is the lack of understanding of what it takes to be a real leader, a leader who works towards peace and rehabilitation instead of destruction and disaster! Just when we thought Trump could not outdo himself, he does it again and again and again. It is unlikely that Trump will revoke his decision but he will have to answer the calls of the international community and real leaders who oppose the fuelling of discrimination.