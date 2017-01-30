Many were horrified by the executive order signed by Donald Trump on Friday banning refugees from entering the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries - but among the divisiveness there have also been a number of compassionate reactions. The immigration curbs sparked chaos across the US over the weekend as travellers - one reportedly as young as five - were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy.

Alex Brandon/AP A protest against the ban near the White House

Here are some businesses and high profile individuals who responded to the order with kindness... 1. Starbucks Starbucks announced it will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years, in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Howard Schultz, the coffee retailer’s chairman and CEO, said in a letter to employees on Sunday that the hiring would apply to stores worldwide and the effort would start in the United States where the focus would be on hiring immigrants “who have served with US troops as interpreters and support personnel”. 2. Airbnb Brian Chesky, CEO and founder of the accommodation company condemned the ban on social media and said Airbnb would be doing what it could to help those who needed somewhere to stay.

3. Lawyers Around the US, there were reports of lawyers turning up at airports to offer their services for free.

Lawyers out in force at Dulles. Customs officials are still disobeying a federal judge's order granting green card holders legal counsel. pic.twitter.com/PqTJojavmZ — Our Revolution (@OurRevolution) January 30, 2017

Lawyers waiting outside of terminal 6 at LAX offering help pic.twitter.com/lHkR17OMXp — Feel Good (@feel) January 30, 2017

LITERALLY on the ground. Volunteer lawyers are working pro-bono on a Saturday preparing habeus corpus petitions for detainees at JFK. pic.twitter.com/ddUeQBi7AY — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) January 28, 2017

Got to give love to all the volunteer lawyers who have been offering their help since yesterday! #NoBanNoWall #MuslimBan #LawyerLove #NYC pic.twitter.com/o6zjAFgi4O — Murad Awawdeh (@HeyItsMurad) January 30, 2017

4. Rideshare app company Lyft Uber faced a huge backlash at the weekend when it switched off surge pricing at New Yorks’ JFK Airport, which appeared to undermine solidarity efforts among taxi drivers and demonstrators by encouraging the strike to be broken. A campaign encouraging people to voice their displeasure at the move saw a #DeleteUber campaign sweep social media. But the previously less popular rideshare app Lyft took the opposite approach. The firm donated $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which has already successfully challenged parts of the travel ban in court and is continuing to fight against it.

Shame on Uber for supporting Trump’s shameful ban. Traveling with Lyft going forward. #DeleteUber #GrabYourWallet — Elfenkonig (@elfenkonig) January 30, 2017

Just deleted @Uber app & joined @lyft.

Every small act counts. Please retweet so that we can put our money where it counts. #uberboycott — Dr. Yasir Qadhi (@YasirQadhi) January 30, 2017

Uber announces plans to collaborate with #Trump. Same day, @lyft donates $1 Million to the ACLU.



Delete Uber. Download Lyft. — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) January 30, 2017

5. Justin Trudeau The Canadian prime minister drew widespread praise for a number of his messages of support and solidarity with refugees:

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

6. Nicola Sturgeon The Scottish first minister quickly followed Trudeau’s example:

Scotland & US have deep friendship built on values. We must all speak up for those values - tolerance, equality & refuge for those in need. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 28, 2017

7. Mark Zuckerberg The Facebook founder and CEO explained that he was concerned about Trump’s executive order and urged the US to welcome refugees:

8. Twitter The social media platform also tweeted a message of solidarity: