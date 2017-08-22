Donald Trump swept to power last year on the back of the promise to ‘drain the swamp’, a commitment to rid Washington of the kinds of politicians who are out-of-touch with ordinary Americans.

But now the wife of Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary has been accused of acting like Marie Antoinette after unleashing a ‘let them eat cake’-style rant on Instagram where she boasted about her wealth and belittled those less well off.

Louise Linton, a 36-year-old Scottish-born actress, who married Trump apointee Steven Mnuchin in June, posted and then deleted a photo of her and her husband as they walked off an Air Force jet on Monday.

In the glamorous shot, Linton tagged a series of designers she was wearing - most notably #hermesscarf - before essaying the “self sacrifice” she has made as a higher tax payer.