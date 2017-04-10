Downing Street Refuses To Back Trump's Stance On Further Syria Airstrikes

Downing Street today refused to give its unconditional backing to further US airstrikes in Syria if the Assad regime carried out more chemical weapon attacks.

Yesterday, the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned the Syrian government that further chemical weapons attacks against its own people “would not go without a response in the future.”

President Trump sanctioned the bombing of an Syrian airfield last week in retaliation for a sarin gas attack on civilians in the country - believed to have been ordered by the country’s government.

When asked if Theresa May backed the policy of more airstrikes in response to further such attacks, the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said this morning that she was focusing on building a “political solution” to end the civil war in Syria.

When pressed, the spokesman refused to be drawn on what he described as a “hypothetical questions”.