The comment left many bewildered given Trump last month issued an order banning transgender people from serving, which many critics said was a display of intolerance.

Republications were among those to condemn that decision which Trump attempted to defend, blaming “tremendous medical costs and disruption”, despite studies showing there are no tremendous costs or effects on military readiness.

In a series of tweets in July Trump said: “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US Military.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”