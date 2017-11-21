In 2014 it was scientifically determined that Jesus Christ was the most significant human being ever.

Although it wasn’t a specific judging criteria, it’s safe to assume a person lauded with such a weighty accolade who, two millennia after his death, is still worshipped by 2.2 billion people, is viewed with a certain degree of trust.

Donald Trump did not make the list.

Additionally, it has been scientifically determined that in the first 263 days of being President he made 1,318 “false or misleading claims”.

With that in mind, disregard all notion of logic and watch this...