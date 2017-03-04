MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images Trump in the Oval Office earlier this month.

We are far past recusal. Jeff #Sessions lied under oath. Anything less than resignation or removal from office is unacceptable. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 2, 2017

Trump maintains the entire thing is a “witch hunt” to distract attention from the Democrat’s shock election defeat.

...to win. The Democrats are overplaying their hand. They lost the election, and now they have lost their grip on reality. The real story... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

...is all of the illegal leaks of classified and other information. It is a total "witch hunt!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

Wirth added: “Well shucks, down here in the cornfields of Indiana we’re mostly wondering what this Russian ruckus is all about. “Now I’ve got to admit those Russians are pretty crafty about breaking into emails, but it’s like cracking a safe - doesn’t matter how good of a safe cracker you are, you can only get what’s in the safe you crack open. “Seems to me these Democrats are more worried about who cracked open the safe than what was found in it.” Trump himself has denied discussing or encouraging others to discuss the DNC hacking with any Russian officials but his wider links to Moscow remain murky due to his continued refusal to publish his tax returns. He has sought to deflect attention away from the accusations by tweeting pictures of prominent Democrats with Putin.

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in '03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team? https://t.co/yXgw3U8tmQ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2017

Brad Linzy, 39, is a Trump voter fromLouisville, Kentucky. He said: “I believe the Russia thing is a ruse. There is zero evidence the Russians were even behind any ‘hacks’. There are no credible, non-partisan, named sources in any of the reports. “In fact, Assange said Russians weren’t responsible for the info he received, and claimed DNC insiders (probably rightfully disgruntled Sanders people) were responsible for the DNC email leaks. I think Clinton wanted a no-fly zone in Syria to force a possible confrontation with Russia, or at least a protracted, new Cold War. “When Trump won, the narrative switched to the ready-made, pre-percolating allegations of a Putin/Trump collusion. It’s a deep state psy-op campaign. In fact, a recent bill made CIA commission of domestic psy-ops legal, probably for this very reason.” One factor working heavily against Trump’s affiliates is that information made public regarding the allegations was not volunteered and has only come to light following media scrutiny. Sessions failed to disclose any contact during his confirmation hearing in January. This week Sessions clarified through a spokeswoman: “I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign”.

But this carefully-worded statement still raises the possibility that said issues arose during the course of other conversations. Joe Wallace is CEO and Chief Innovation Officer of the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership, Palm Springs, California. He said: “The fact that Jeff Sessions has been accused of meeting with a Russian official while serving as a US Senator is not a big deal. Lying to congress may however turn out to be problematic but even that is doubtful because that particular offense is not enforced often. “The bottom line is if Hillary faced no charges for lying to congress how can Sessions be held to a different standard? “The Democrats are creating an outrage to get the very well received speech that President Trump gave off of the front page. Did you watch the crowd? The congressional Democrats were being painted into a corner by President Trump and they finally realised it Tuesday night.” This sentiment was echoed by Phillip Brown who lost his job as a coal miner in Sturgis, Kentucky, during the Obama administration. He said: “I don’t see how Sessions should be precluded from retaining his appointment. He met with the Russian diplomat, as a senator in professional regards, twice last year. “When they asked him about his having meetings with Russian diplomats during the Senate nomination headings, they only asked him if he had had contact with Russian officials while campaigning for Trump. “I do not believe it is a big enough deal that he should resign from his position.” Just this morning Trump stepped up his deflectionary attack with accusations against Obama.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Just out: The same Russian Ambassador that met Jeff Sessions visited the Obama White House 22 times, and 4 times last year alone. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017