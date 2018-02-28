Trump's Far Right Tweets Are Concerning as Anti-Muslim Hate Crimes Rise in London

Pixabay Muslim Women Protesting

A host of recent issues have arisen between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May. Amidst heightened tensions and fears of widespread protests Trump cancelled his trip this month to London to inaugurate a new U.S. Embassy. In November May criticized President Trump for retweeting far-right propaganda against Muslims. His tweets had united British Parliamentarians in rebuking him. Labour M.P. Paul Flynn even called for President Trump’s arrest for inciting “racial hatred” if he sets foot in the U.K. Recent figures from the Mayor’s Office for Policing amd Crime already show that anti-Muslim hate crimes in London have increased 40%. Since then President Trump said in an interview to Piers Morgan that he would apologize after causing worldwide outrage when he retweeted racist Islamophobic tweets from far right group Britain First. He stated that he simply, “...did not know who they were.” The President of the United States should not be spreading right wing propaganda and false news. But this is not the first time he has done this. President Trump has made false accusations before that he saw thousands of Arabs in New Jersey celebrating the fall of the World Trade Center. This alarming fabricated claim juxtapositions Arabs as Un-American and disloyal citizens.

.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

Yet when it comes to right wing extremism, President Trump refused to categorically label the fatal incident in Charlottesville an act of domestic terrorism. He defended some in the crowds of those chanting racist slogans as “fine people” and placed blame on “both sides.” Twitter has taken a stand that it is not OK to ignore the hateful and violent conduct of far-right groups. A new Twitter policy seeking to “reduce hateful conduct and abusive behavior,” states that "...accounts that affiliate with organisations that use or promote violence against civilians to further their causes," will constitute a violation of Twitter policy. Last month, Twitter suspended the accounts of far right group leaders of Britain First who were responsible for the racist tweets. There can be unfortunate consequences to spreading hatred and inciting violence. According to figures announced by London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, attacks on Muslims have increased fivefold since the terror attack on the London Bridge. Anti-Muslim hate crimes are on the rise not only in the U.K. but also in the United States. According to Pew Research Center incidents of Anti-Muslim hate crimes in the United States have even exceeded the peak reached after the September 11 attacks in 2001. In response to increased hate crimes, London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan called on Londoners, “...to pull together and send a clear message around the world that our city will never be divided by these hideous individuals who seek to harm us and destroy our way of life.” How can fear of 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide be rational? A Pew Research Center Survey conducted in 2017 asked Americans to rate how they felt about Muslims from 0-100 (0 being coldest to 100 warmest). Republicans gave Muslims a much lower rating (39) and Democrats (56). Republicans were also more likely to answer in the negative that Islam is a part of American society and much more likely to say Islam encourages violence (63% as opposed to 26% of Democrats.)

Good morning, Mr President @realDonaldTrump - what the hell are you doing retweeting a bunch of unverified videos by Britain First, a bunch of disgustingly racist far-right extremists?

Please STOP this madness & undo your retweets. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 29, 2017