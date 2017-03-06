1) This Guy...

Not only is that moustache borderline criminal, this gent spotted at a pro-Trump rally in Nashville is wearing what is possibly the most offensive t-shirt of recent times. The t-shirt is available online from T-SHIRT HELL and inexplicably comes in a “censored version” for those times when celebrating the forced enslavement of an entire race is fine but referencing poo is a step too far.

Thank you for the great rallies all across the country. Tremendous support. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2017

2) More Claims With Absolutely No Evidence Donald Trump was riding a wave of admiration and renewed optimism after his surprisingly decent speech to Congress last week - for approximately 23 hours. In less than a day his administration was once again mired in controversy surrounding allegations - and revelations - about contacts between Trump aides and Russia’s ambassador to the US, both during and after a presidential election Russia is believed to have meddled in. In what appeared to be an attempt to deflect attention away from the continuing crisis, Trump made some completely unsubstantiated claims about his predecessor.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

The Director of the FBI, James B Comey, took the remarkable step of asking the Justice Department to correct the claim because it falsely insinuates that his organisation broke the law.

FBI's Comey has asked the Justice Dept to publicly reject Trump's unsupported allegations about Obama wire taps. This is Comey. Trump's Pal. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 5, 2017

Three days later and Trump has still offered no evidence to support the claims but reliably, unreliable Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, said the “very troubling” reports concern “potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election”. The President has apparently spent the weekend fuming about the incident.

Trump is angry in Florida. I’m told he fumed to friends at golf course yesterday about Obama, insisting he’s right about wiretap. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) March 5, 2017

Thing is, if Trump is right then it could mean far worse for him than Obama.

Mr. President: If there was a wiretap at Trump Tower, that means a fed judge found probable cause of crime which means you are in deep shit. https://t.co/i7dUMtHXmo — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 4, 2017

Additionally, he spent the weekend yet again at Mar-a-Lago where...

Wealthy Mar-A-Lago members had access to Trump & 3 Cabinet officials this weekend: Attorney Gen. Sessions, DHS Sec Kelly, Commerce Sec Ross. pic.twitter.com/WPk05h8WsV — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) March 6, 2017

3) Golf Courses Donald Trump recently signed an executive order calling for a review of a rule protecting small bodies of water from pollution and development. Golf courses usually feature many small bodies of water. Donald Trump owns a lot of golf courses.

Trump’s order targets a US Environmental Protection Agency rule - released under former President Barack Obama in 2015 - that designates many smaller creeks and wetlands as protected under the Clean Water Act of 1972. Environmentalists, and some hunting and fishing groups, say keeping those humble waterways intact and clean is essential to the larger downstream waters they feed, reports the Associated Press. Golf course owners like Trump oppose the Obama rules, arguing that water features on golf courses would be covered and thus subjected to costly controls and possible fines for violating pollution limits. Scott Amey, general counsel for the Project on Government Oversight, said: “This conflict is disturbing and his failure to completely step away from his business raises questions about his White House actions.” Also worth noting is how much time Trump has spent playing golf and how much time he spent criticising Obama for doing the exact same thing.

Trump today made his 8th trip to the golf course in 6 weeks as president.



Here are his previous tweets about presidents and golf: pic.twitter.com/P3i6AakIcX — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 5, 2017

Since you read this far, here’s the best tweet of the weekend as a reward.

Trump before a tweet storm. pic.twitter.com/wkIEXXclkv — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) March 6, 2017

4) Arnie Just in case you’d forgotten, Trump is President of the United States of America and as such, has many important things to worry about.

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

SAD indeed. 5) (More) Distractions In another attempt to distract from questions about his administration and their links to Russia, Trump tweeted the following late on Friday evening.

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

But the fact he’s attempting to use it as a distraction isn’t the most disturbing thing about it. Tracing the route the image took to get to his Twitter timeline appears to confirm that Trump is basically regurgitating conspiracy theories propagated by the most paranoid corners of the internet. It began here on a pro-Trump Reddit thread...

Then it was picked up on a far-right blog called Gateway Pundit...

Gateway Pundit Same picture...

Then it was retweeted by a journalist for Infowars...

Chuck Schumer must resign immediately! The horror! pic.twitter.com/Ramgb4gOB9 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 3, 2017

And before you know it, in less than 24 hours the most powerful man on the planet is using it to call for a federal investigation.

