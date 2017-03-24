It’s been a busy week in the world of President Donald Trump.
From his son distracting London’s mayor during a terror attack to a startling hypocrisy on healthcare, here are five seriously questionable moves...
On the day of a horrific attack on Westminster, the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr, sent this tweet:
But amid the crisis, London Mayor Sadiq Khan was having none of Trump Jr’s BS.
Trump threatened to leave Obamacare in place if Republicans didn’t pass a repeal bill - which was a key pledge in his campaign.
A dramatic closed-door meeting made clear Trump would simply move on to other things if it didn’t pass on Friday.
BUT, WAIT A SEC, ISN’T OBAMACARE, LIKE, ‘DISASTROUS’?
This Trump voter was left gobsmacked… when the government came to deport her Mexican husband.
Turns out Helen Beristain’s husband Roberto had been in immigration limbo for 17 years.
But then Trump’s government decided to act last month.
Somebody’s started a petition on her behalf.
A friend said: “She didn’t think it was going to be like this. It’s too much.”
Trump had a truck-based photo op, and the internet loved it.
Trump organised a must-read interview with Time to talk about falsehoods - and repeated so many of them AGAIN.
Such as...
BREXIT
“Brexit, I was totally right about that. You were over there I think, when I predicted that, right, the day before”.
Yet…
Trump actually said: “I don’t think anybody should listen to me… I haven’t really focussed on it very much”.
He suggested Brits should vote for Brexit.
SWEDEN
“Sweden. I make the statement, everyone goes crazy. The next day they have a massive riot, and death, and problems.”
But…
Nobody died in the Sweden riot that occurred two days after Trump’s gaffe.
WIRETAPPING
“Now remember this. When I said wiretapping, it was in quotes.”
Erm…
No quote marks in these, Donald.