It’s been a busy week in the world of President Donald Trump. From his son distracting London’s mayor during a terror attack to a startling hypocrisy on healthcare, here are five seriously questionable moves...

On the day of a horrific attack on Westminster, the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr, sent this tweet:

You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan https://t.co/uSm2pwRTjO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 22, 2017

But amid the crisis, London Mayor Sadiq Khan was having none of Trump Jr’s BS.

London Mayor: "I'm not going to respond to a tweet from Donald Trump Jr, I've been doing more important things" https://t.co/SOJrAMmFxb pic.twitter.com/gwNRfotfiD — CNN (@CNN) March 23, 2017

Trump threatened to leave Obamacare in place if Republicans didn’t pass a repeal bill - which was a key pledge in his campaign. A dramatic closed-door meeting made clear Trump would simply move on to other things if it didn’t pass on Friday. BUT, WAIT A SEC, ISN’T OBAMACARE, LIKE, ‘DISASTROUS’?

Disastrous #Obamacare has led to higher costs & fewer options. It will only continue to get worse! We must #RepealANDReplace. #PassTheBill — President Trump (@POTUS) March 24, 2017

NBC Helen Beristain was left dumbfounded by Trump's government's decision to resume pursuing her husband over his immigration status

But then Trump’s government decided to act last month. Somebody’s started a petition on her behalf. A friend said: “She didn’t think it was going to be like this. It’s too much.”

Trump had a truck-based photo op, and the internet loved it.

2 Fat 2 Furious pic.twitter.com/BMT0qOWPDU — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 23, 2017

When you missed the exit for Wendy's pic.twitter.com/05cqNBeNyn — Tom Ganjamie (@tomgam) March 23, 2017

when you thought you wouldn't have to stop until the next rest area pic.twitter.com/LmnxywtLSa — Big Sharia Jeb Malmö (@Mobute) March 23, 2017

Trump organised a must-read interview with Time to talk about falsehoods - and repeated so many of them AGAIN.

Donald Trump made 14 false claims in his Time interview on the subject of whether he makes false claims. #TrumpCheck pic.twitter.com/11TdYuPDCO — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 23, 2017

Such as... BREXIT “Brexit, I was totally right about that. You were over there I think, when I predicted that, right, the day before”. Yet… Trump actually said: “I don’t think anybody should listen to me… I haven’t really focussed on it very much”. He suggested Brits should vote for Brexit. SWEDEN “Sweden. I make the statement, everyone goes crazy. The next day they have a massive riot, and death, and problems.” But… Nobody died in the Sweden riot that occurred two days after Trump’s gaffe. WIRETAPPING “Now remember this. When I said wiretapping, it was in quotes.” Erm… No quote marks in these, Donald.

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017