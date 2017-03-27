The last few days in the world of President Donald Trump has been rather revealing.

He can’t give it up. The President loves to golf and to be clear, that’s not an issue.

Trouble is, Trump was vicious in his criticism of President Obama for his tee time habit and the White House has been less than honest in disclosing how much time he spends on the green.

On Saturday, Trump took his eighth visit to one of his eponymous golfing establishments in nine weeks - his 13th since taking office.