Even by the standards of the Trump administration, this week took a turn for the surreal as the White House expanded its wiretapping allegations and dragged us Brits into the melee.

A claim originally made by Fox News that GCHQ spied on the President on behalf of Barack Obama we repeated by Press Secretary Sean Spicer at a media briefing on Thursday.

The White House was forced to make a grovelling apology to Downing Street but just hours later Trump and Spicer were both unrepentantly claiming they had nothing to be sorry about.

The saga occupied headlines and press conferences alike - but what wasn’t being discussed?

1) TRUMP’S BUDGET HURTS THE VERY PEOPLE HE PROMISED TO PROTECT