1) WHITE HOUSE INFIGHTING White House insiders have revealed two factions within the administration battling for the President Donald Trump’s attention. On one side are the more progressive so-called ‘New Yorkers’, led by Gary Cohn and Dina Powell - aligned with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Ivanka, Jared, Gary Cohn, Dina Powell--this is the bloc of Goldman-New York-aligned allies to watch. — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 16, 2017

They are reportedly referred to, mockingly, as "the Democrats". On the other side are the so-called 'ideologues', led by the ardent nationalist and Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon. Here's a great little explainer video on Bannon's ideology which, according to The Washington Post, is winning in the battle in the White House.

My latest, on Steve Bannon the filmmaker. Full video in link: https://t.co/d5gnAv13Z8 pic.twitter.com/6uUprMwbEF — Adam Freelander (@adamplease) March 16, 2017

From The Washington Post: The emerging turf war has led to fights over White House protocol and access to the president, backstabbing and leaks to reporters, and a heated Oval Office showdown over trade refereed by the president himself. The tug at Trump forces near-daily decisions between following his tendency to gravitate toward those he considers highly successful in business and maintaining the combative political persona cheered by many conservatives. Read the full article here. 2) ANOTHER WEEKEND AWAY Trump spent yet another weekend at ‘Winter White House’ Mar-a-Lago where he was supposed to be “having meetings and phone calls”. That explanation held firm. Then this photo appeared...

.@realDonaldTrump with @pgflaherty and Max Kramer at Trump International Golf West Palm today! pic.twitter.com/R0gebVs1fX — Christopher Ruddy (@ChrisRuddyNMX) March 18, 2017

The White House later admitted he may have “hit a few balls”. 3) WHILE WE’RE ON THE SUBJECT OF MAR-A-LAGO... The Mayor of Palm Beach has said he may increase taxes to pay for the extra police needed to secure Trump’s visits to Mar-a-Lago. It reportedly costs $60,000 (£48,470) in overtime for every day the President is in town.

From CNN: Protecting Trump while he is at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, primarily falls on the Secret Service. But when the President visits Florida, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asked to assist in a variety of public and private ways. With Trump making his fifth trip as president to what he calls the “Winter White House,” the costs are rising. Local officials, who are starting to grapple with the idea that they might foot the bill, say if the county has to pay for it, it will mean either tax hikes or cuts to services in the coming years. “It means the local taxpayers will have to bear the added burden of being part of the security for the president of the United States,” Paulette Burdick, the Democratic mayor of Palm Beach County, told CNN Friday. “It will either be cuts or increase in taxes.” Read the full article here. 4) MISUNDERSTANDING NATO On Saturday Trump tweeted this...

Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2017

...vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2017

Unfortunately for the President a former US permanent representative to Nato had something to say about the assertion.

1/ Sorry, Mr. President, that’s not how NATO works. The US decides for itself how much it contributes to defending NATO. pic.twitter.com/8svkzRBEQb — Ivo Daalder (@IvoHDaalder) March 18, 2017

2/ This is not a financial transaction, where NATO countries pay the US to defend them. It is part of our treaty commitment. — Ivo Daalder (@IvoHDaalder) March 18, 2017

3/ All NATO countries, including Germany, have committed to spend 2% of GDP on defense by 2024. So far 5 of 28 NATO countries do. — Ivo Daalder (@IvoHDaalder) March 18, 2017

Bravo, sir. Mr Daalder continued his smackdown for another six tweets which you can read here. 5) THE RECLUSIVE POPULIST TYCOON BEHIND TRUMP A number of articles have shed light on Robert Mercer, the shadowy hedge-fund tycoon behind the Trump campaign and the man “at the heart of a multimillion-dollar propaganda network”.

