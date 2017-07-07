Dan Kitwood via Getty Images Volunteers from all walks of life came together after the Grenfell Tower disaster

Local activists, volunteers and community workers have a crucial role in supporting people in times of crisis, a new report into trust and faith has found, echoing the response to the Grenfell Tower fire disaster. Government at all levels currently fails to realise the full potential communities themselves can hold in responding to a crisis, the report by the Woolf Institute said. It found a quarter of Britons feel greater connection and hold more shared values with their local communities than with the country as a whole.

Stefan Wermuth / Reuters Volunteers from across London helped out after the Grenfell disaster - pictured here helping to move a car to smooth aid deliveries

And over a third of women said they felt closer to their local community than the country, while 24% of men said the same, YouGov research revealed. The report, Trust In Crisis (PDF), was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the 7/7 bombings. It found those following a religion were more likely to express disconnection with Britain versus their immediate surroundings.

PA Archive/PA Images The report was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the 2005 7/7 bombings in London

A new form of active and local citizenship that mobilises collective values and trustworthiness resulting in solidarity in the face of need was uncovered. Nearly half (47%) of people who took part in charity or community work did so out of a sense of duty to their local community. And some 68% of people have volunteered, donated money or other resources since the 2008 financial crash – showing how communities have come together. The findings come after intense criticism of Kensington and Chelsea Council’s handling of the aftermath of the Grenfell disaster and amid calls from local community leaders for a broader inquiry into alleged failings. The ‘quiet citizen’

HuffPost UK Charlotte Agran is an interfaith coordinator and an example of a 'quiet citizen' highlighted by the report

Charlotte Agran, a coordinator for the Jewish volunteering project Mitzvah Day, told HuffPost UK that an appetite for more developed local interfaith relations had increased in recent months. “Lots of people in the Jewish community are very keen to show solidarity with the Muslim community in particular,” she said. “People want to show that solidarity and to say ‘we’re like you too’.” Agran represents what the report identifies as a ‘quiet citizen’ - someone who who contributes to her or his community, “often without recognition or attention, through the completion of ‘quiet work’”.

