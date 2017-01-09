As authorities were forced to evacuate London’s Clapham Junction station on Monday due to overcrowding, one man took it upon himself to ease the travel misery caused by striking Underground workers.

And his little ditties went down a treat.

@BBCNews Clapham Junction gets evacuated so this guy jumps on the piano in an attempt to keep people calm pic.twitter.com/MjHGSCxSmm — Lic. (@AliciaHarries) January 9, 2017

Clapham Junction evacuated until ALL passengers have left the station, no trains will be stopping due to overcrowding pic.twitter.com/zDYqGhkR5A — David Utting (@davidutting) January 9, 2017

The unknown musician sat down at a piano within the ticket hall, by platform 17, around 9.20am, shortly after commuters were told not to enter the station and those inside were ushered out.

A South West Trains spokesman said of this morning’s chaos: “This is the worst crowding I’ve seen at Clapham Junction for many years - no amount of planning can mitigate for this.”

Alicia Harries filmed the clip and wrote on Twitter of the performance: “Everyone surrounding him was listening and clapped after each song he played.” Underground workers launched a 24-hour strike at 6pm on Sunday in a long-running dispute over ticket office closures which unions claim have cost more than 800 jobs. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) rejected a last minute offer from Transport for London as well as a plea from Mayor Sadiq Khan to call off the action.