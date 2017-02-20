Just months after finally hitting the tracks, Night Tube services could be halted by industrial action. Drivers who are part of the RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport) union are balloting for a strike over a dispute about working conditions and overtime pay. The result will be announced on 14 March, meaning strike action would be likely to take place towards the end of the month.

Yui Mok/PA Archive Night Tube services could be hit by strikes

According to the Evening Standard, RMT leader Mick Cash said that drivers on the Night Tube, which currently operates on five London Underground line, are being “blatantly” discriminated against because of rules on overtime pay and promotion. He said: “It is outrageous that London Underground (LU) have decided to discriminate against their Night Tube drivers. “This is a senseless and damaging policy that picks out one group of staff for negative treatment and of course the drivers are angry and that is why we are balloting for action. “RMT would call on LU to see sense, stop these stupid attacks on career progression and fair reward for overtime working and confirm that this discrimination against the Night Tube drivers has been lifted.” Peter McNaught, London Underground operations director, said: “Night Tube services have been running since August last year in line with agreements reached with the unions.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Customers make the most of the Night Tube service on the Central line