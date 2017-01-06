A planned Tube strike will see almost all stations in zone one shut from Sunday evening, Transport for London (TfL) has warned.

Industrial action planned by the RMT and TSSA unions is due to begin at 6pm on Sunday 8 January and continue for 24 hours into Monday.

TfL said this will mean “severely reduced” services, with no stations inside the Circle line boundary opening.

Frank Augstein/AP Most zone one Tube stations could be shut if the strike goes ahead

The union are striking over ticket office closures at London Underground stations.

On Friday afternoon, the RMT union said that talks aimed at avoiding the strike had collapsed and the walkout would go ahead.

There will be no Tube services from key interchange stations such as Victoria, King’s Cross, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge, although National Rail services will not be affected. There will be no service at all on the Victoria or Waterloo & City lines, and all other lines would be severely affected with limited services in outer London. A limited service will run on the District, Circle and Hammersmith and City lines, although trains will not stop at all stations

Anyone planning on travelling to Heathrow Airport should be aware that Piccadilly line services will still run between Hammersmith and Terminals 1, 2 and 3, but there will be no service to Terminals 4 or 5.

Richard Gray/EMPICS Entertainmen/EMPICS Entertainment Commuters have been warned that buses will be much busier

DLR services will be running, but TfL said they will be much busier than usual and there may be changes to services towards Bank, with trains instead terminating at Shadwell or Tower Gateway.

Full information on services running can be found here.

Buses, roads and rail services are also expected to be much busier than usual.

Passengers are advised to allow extra time to complete their journey.

This is the first time zone one stations have been so affected since the full-network striek which took place in July 2015.

Steve Griffiths, London Underground’s chief operating officer, said: “We have always committed to reviewing our new staffing model with our trade unions during its first year, and following the review by London TravelWatch we established a joint working group to undertake that review and make any changes necessary.

Luke MacGregor / Reuters Workers are striking over ticket office closures

“It is clear that some more staff for stations are needed. We have started to recruit them and will continue to work with the unions to implement the recommendations made in the review. We believe that this will help us to provide a better service for our customers and ensure that they continue to feel safe, secure and able to access the right help while using our network.

“We encourage the trade unions to continue working with us in order to resolve this dispute and deliver the customer service our customers expect.”

There is also set to be further travel misery next week when a number of strikes are planned by Southern Rail staff.

Aslef confirmed there will be three 24-hour walkouts in the bitter dispute over driver-only trains, despite being urged by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to call off the action.